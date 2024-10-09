Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.77. Approximately 1,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.80.
Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.