Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 32,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 64,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.15. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

