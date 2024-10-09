FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.07 and last traded at $41.08. 200,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 185,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 15.8% during the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $402,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,505,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

