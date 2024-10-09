ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Shares Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 3,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 8,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 7.37% of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

