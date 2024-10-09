Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Trading 1.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €26.54 ($29.16) and last traded at €26.54 ($29.16). Approximately 23,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €26.16 ($28.75).

Befesa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.77.

Befesa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles crude steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; sells waelz oxide to zinc smelters; and treats crude steel dust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.