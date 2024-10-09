Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.94 and last traded at $31.11. Approximately 47,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 107,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $953.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Articles

