Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Trading Up 5.8% – Should You Buy?

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41. 25,964 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 10,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of Samsonite International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $908.90 million during the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 26.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsonite International S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

