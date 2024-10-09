ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Shares Up 15.2% – Here’s What Happened

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 603,206 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,868% from the average daily volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.