Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Shares Up 3.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €1.34 ($1.47) and last traded at €1.33 ($1.46). 42,421 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.28 ($1.41).

Plastiques du Val de Loire Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.21.

Plastiques du Val de Loire Company Profile

Plastiques du Val de Loire manufactures and sells plastic parts in Europe and North America. The company offers interior equipment for vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration products, and mechanisms; exterior appearance parts; technical front facades; seat parts; lighting and signaling products; and under-the-hood parts.

