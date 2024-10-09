Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.52. 64,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 130,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Kyocera Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.29.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Kyocera Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

