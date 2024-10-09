Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $1.35 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002215 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $170.77 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00042576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

