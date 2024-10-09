Ergo (ERG) One Day Volume Tops $211,241.11

Ergo (ERG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $50.51 million and $211,241.11 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,841.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.23 or 0.00529623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00106488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00245486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00030011 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00072748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,866,584 coins and its circulating supply is 77,866,689 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

