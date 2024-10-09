Metal (MTL) Achieves Market Cap of $72.56 Million

Metal (MTL) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Metal has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $72.56 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 78,588,897 tokens. The official website for Metal is metall2.com. The official message board for Metal is metall2.com/news. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metal_l2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

