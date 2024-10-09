Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Oracle by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,146,320 shares of company stock valued at $164,762,400 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $174.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $483.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $174.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

