Rockingstone Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,403,000 after buying an additional 936,033 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after buying an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 71.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,512,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,825,000 after buying an additional 631,312 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $913.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.40 billion, a PE ratio of 134.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $901.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $849.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

