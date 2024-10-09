Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after acquiring an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 187.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Walmart by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,122,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,567,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,188,000 after buying an additional 8,144,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,301,377. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $643.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,648,499. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.96.

View Our Latest Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.