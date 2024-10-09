Gill Capital Partners LLC Invests $240,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,086 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.5% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 45.3% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.35.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IBM opened at $228.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $229.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

