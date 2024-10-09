Olistico Wealth LLC Purchases 1,878 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $282.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $284.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.84 and a 200-day moving average of $266.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

