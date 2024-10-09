iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $575.82 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $577.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $557.96 and its 200-day moving average is $541.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

