St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. RTX comprises approximately 1.7% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.0% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.13.

NYSE RTX opened at $123.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.00. The company has a market cap of $164.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $125.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

