Gill Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,110,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,557,000 after purchasing an additional 509,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $575.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $558.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $577.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

