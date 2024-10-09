CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0289 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $23.29 million and approximately $500,267.16 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014746 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,734.39 or 0.99952696 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02938691 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $581,035.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

