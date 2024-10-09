Aevo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.85 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Aevo has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aevo has a total market cap of $272.07 million and $22.85 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aevo token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 874,701,777.3930849 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.33111314 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $22,868,834.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

