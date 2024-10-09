Navcoin Market Cap Tops $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $7,135.50 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00071099 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019869 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006967 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,292.15 or 0.39978432 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

