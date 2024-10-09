Konnect (KCT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $119,782.32

Konnect (KCT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Konnect token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Konnect has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Konnect has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $119,782.32 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00254740 BTC.
Konnect Token Profile
Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,217,000,010 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.
Konnect Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
