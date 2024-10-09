Bitcoiva (BCA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $148,754.28

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $67.93 million and approximately $148,754.28 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00006967 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,763.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.72 or 0.00529474 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00029927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00072730 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.35451291 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $244,565.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

