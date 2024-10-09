WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0323 on Top Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. WAX has a market capitalization of $113.38 million and $5.37 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,262,949,473 coins and its circulating supply is 3,506,749,030 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,262,459,245.514555 with 3,506,488,376.0360246 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03307655 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $5,287,169.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

