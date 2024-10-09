Wanchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.85 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $34.08 million and $1.85 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00042611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,285,562 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

