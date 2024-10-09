Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Raised by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

AMGN stock opened at $317.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

