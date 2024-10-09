Trust Co of Kansas Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.6% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 212,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $207.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.82 and its 200-day moving average is $203.92. The company has a market cap of $134.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.13.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

