GXChain (GXC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $24.21 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.