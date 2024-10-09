Energi (NRG) Hits Market Cap of $4.69 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Energi has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $383,060.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00042611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,499,672 coins and its circulating supply is 81,499,567 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

