Blast (BLAST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.54 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Blast has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Blast token can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blast has a market capitalization of $186.52 million and approximately $25.54 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00254740 BTC.

About Blast

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,923,618,630 tokens. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 20,892,424,557.6484 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00927727 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $26,823,264.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

