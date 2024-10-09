Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 2,481 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 908.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.93. 4,336,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,919,760. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $185.16. The company has a market capitalization of $842.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.57.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total value of $3,446,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,910 shares in the company, valued at $198,497,131.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total value of $3,446,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,910 shares in the company, valued at $198,497,131.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,452 shares of company stock worth $56,396,638 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

