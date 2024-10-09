iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Trading Up 0% – Time to Buy?

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.25 and last traded at $172.73. Approximately 17,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.67.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.73.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

