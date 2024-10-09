EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.79. 264,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 286,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of EMX Royalty from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

EMX Royalty Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $199.80 million, a PE ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 0.84.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that EMX Royalty Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMX Royalty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 96,508 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 817.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

