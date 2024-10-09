Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Trading 7.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) were up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 18,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Aton Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Aton Resources Company Profile

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt that explores for the Hamama West gold-silver deposit and Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc vein deposit, as well as operates Rodruin mineral deposit.

