Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Shares Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 10,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 11,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$63.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57.
About Global Crossing Airlines Group
Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.
