Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac Sells 49,114 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 49,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $2,028,899.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,067,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,112,966.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 52,713 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $2,162,287.26.

VERX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.03. 857,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,588. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.66 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VERX. Baird R W upgraded Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 13.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 712,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 85,237 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,173,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,043,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 24.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

