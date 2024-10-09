Big Ridge Gold Corp. (ATV.V) (CVE:ATV) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Big Ridge Gold Corp. (ATV.V) (CVE:ATV – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 16,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 19,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Big Ridge Gold Corp. (ATV.V) Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38.
Big Ridge Gold Corp. (ATV.V) Company Profile
Alto Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold projects in Canada. The company holds interests in the Destiny project located in the Despinassy Township, Quebec; the Miner Lake project located to the northeast of the Town of Beardmore, Ontario; the Oxford Lake property located to the southeast of Thompson, central Manitoba; the Empress gold property located in Syine Township, Ontario; and the Windfall East property located in the Urban Township, Quebec.
