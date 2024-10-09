Automotive Finco (CVE:AFCC) Trading Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Automotive Finco Corp. (CVE:AFCC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.67. 85,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 30,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Automotive Finco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16, a current ratio of 77.76 and a quick ratio of 77.72. The firm has a market cap of C$33.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.67.

About Automotive Finco

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Finco Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on the auto retail sector in Canada and internationally. The company, through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, intends to provide long term and debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships. It also focuses on direct investments in the auto retail sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Finco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Finco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.