MUSE ENT NFT Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $1.10 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 164.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00254740 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00237875 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

