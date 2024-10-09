Achain (ACT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $1.29 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001315 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

