OKC Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $262,405.37 (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One OKC Token token can now be bought for about $7.00 or 0.00011526 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OKC Token has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. OKC Token has a market capitalization of $268.53 million and $262,405.37 worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OKC Token Profile

OKC Token’s genesis date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT Chain (OKT) is a decentralised blockchain platform developed by OKX, featuring high performance, EVM compatibility, and decentralised governance. The OKT token is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and as an integral part of the DeFi ecosystem on the chain. Star Xu, the founder of OKX, and Joe Zhong, a technologist with a rich background in blockchain, are key figures behind its creation and development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

