Everscale One Day Trading Volume Tops $774,347.06 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Everscale has a market cap of $68.79 million and approximately $774,347.06 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

