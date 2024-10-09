Ordinals Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $692.92 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $692.92 million and $111.13 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for about $33.00 or 0.00054303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 35.05133328 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $105,255,893.15 traded over the last 24 hours.”

