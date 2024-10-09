Wrapped XDC Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.57 Million (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Wrapped XDC has a market cap of $7.57 million and $175,339.26 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 265,102,323 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 265,097,171.57213655. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02859954 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $156,574.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

