Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Trading 5.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 3.32%.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.