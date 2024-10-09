OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.48 and last traded at $44.57. Approximately 21,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 45,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

OMRON Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. OMRON had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OMRON Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of OMRON Co. ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Free Report ) by 329.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in OMRON were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

