OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.48 and last traded at $44.57. Approximately 21,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 45,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.
OMRON Stock Down 2.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04.
OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. OMRON had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OMRON Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OMRON Company Profile
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.
