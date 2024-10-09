iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA) Trading 4.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA – Get Free Report) were up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.73 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.68 ($0.07). Approximately 2,459,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,554,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.44 ($0.07).

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Trading Down 6.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.15.

